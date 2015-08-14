Lookouts to fete CPD hero Ofc Dennis Pedigo Saturday - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Lookouts to fete CPD hero Ofc Dennis Pedigo Saturday

CHATTANOOGA, TN  (WRCB)  -- Saturday night, The Chattanooga Lookouts say they will recognize Chattanooga Police Department's hero in the 7-16 terror attacks, Officer Dennis Pedigo.

Pedigo, who is still recovering from surgery following his confrontation with the July 16th gunman, is set to appear with his daughter prior to tomorrow night's game against the Tennessee Smokies.

It will be Officer Pedigo's first public appearance since the terror tragedy.  
 

