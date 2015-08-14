Dalton State's soccer era begins Saturday

DALTON, GA ( dsroadrunners.com) --- Dalton State soccer is set to begin the inaugural season. The Birds will kick-off the season with a couple of home scrimmages at Lakeshore Park.

The Roadrunners entertain the Concorde Fire at 7 p.m. this Saturday and follow with a game on Wednesday, August 19th, at 4 p.m. Four Dalton State players are former members of the Concorde team.

Dalton State Coach Kerem Daser said he is proud of team chemistry. “Local Dalton area players have been successful in practice,” said Daser. “They know how to win and all eligible players will get playing time in the scrimmages.”

Daser said he has 24 players on this year’s team and 14 of those are freshmen. The first year Roadrunners are roughly one third local talent, one third from the Atlanta area and one third are international students. An additional six players are expected to red shirt this season, but will practice with the team.

“We’re ready to get it going,” said the veteran college coach. “My goal for now is to have a winning season and to make the conference tournament. We take pride in the program and in the jerseys we wear.”

Players and coaches alike are hoping for crowds. “We can’t help but wonder about fan support for a new program,” Daser said.

The opponents in the two scrimmages are expected to provide the young Roadrunners a run for their money.

“This will be a testing ground for the regular season,” said Daser. “Concorde is one of the top youth teams in the country and Berry is one of NCAA Division II’s best teams.”

Dalton State is ranked number 8 in the 9-team SSAC, according to the conference pre-season coaches poll released this week.

There is no admission charge for admission to Dalton State soccer, volleyball, or tennis. Dalton State athletics is hoping that the one set of bleachers will not be enough. Folding chairs are welcome at Roadrunner soccer contests.



