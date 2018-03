By Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) - A hearing in Las Vegas about whether B.B. King's heirs can have the late blues icon's medical records has been postponed one week.

Probate Commissioner Wesley Yamashita on Friday reset the hearing Aug. 21 to allow proper notice to those involved.

A lawyer for King's estate calls the hearing an effort by disgruntled family members to get attention.

The Clark County coroner said last month an autopsy found no evidence to prove allegations by two of King's adult daughters that their father was poisoned before he died May 14.

The coroner says King died of natural causes.

Daughters Karen Williams and Patty King have accused King's business manager, LaVerne Toney, of hastening their father's death.

Their lawyer says they want the records to see if King was properly cared for.

Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.