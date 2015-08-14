Lee Univ. fundraiser to help families of the fallen servicemen

Lee University students will attempt to raise $250,000 for the families of the five fallen servicemen.

The students’ goal is to host a fundraising event, Hucks for Heroes. The students plan to execute a 90-hour long ultimate Frisbee game to break the Guinness World Record.



“Our hearts break for the families who lost loved ones in Chattanooga,” said Derek Murray, Lee student and event coordinator. “We don’t want to simply hope for things to get better, we want to do something about it. This ultimate Frisbee game is a way we think we can make a real difference.”



The students are gathering sponsorships from local businesses to help reach their goal. All proceeds raised from Hucks for Heroes will be donated to the Chattanooga Heroes fund by the Community Foundation of Greater Chattanooga. The funds will equally be distributed among the five families that were affected.



The Hucks for Heroes ultimate Frisbee game will begin on October 21 at the recreational field on Lee’s campus and end at the AT&T field in downtown Chattanooga on October 25.

The event will feature a performance by American Idol runner up and recent Lee grad Clark Beckham at the AT&T field in celebration of the completion of the event.



“I’m excited because I get to stretch myself physically and mentally to help the families affected,” said Ben Calhoun, one of the team members. “This is an opportunity for us to lay down our comfort and our own agendas and reach out to those in need.”



Individuals or businesses interested in being an event sponsor or making a donation, contact Murray at derek@remedyflies.com."

For more information on Hucks for Heroes, follow on Facebook.