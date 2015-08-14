Chattanooga Strong Parade set to honor Armed Forces and local he - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Chattanooga Strong Parade set to honor Armed Forces and local heroes

By WRCB Staff
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

The Salvation Army is teaming up with Hamilton Place to present a patriotic event to honor Armed Forces and our local heroes. 

The parade will be Sunday, August 16, 2015 at 6:30 pm at Hamilton Place.

Over 45 entries have pre-registered to take part in the parade including:  Chattanooga Lookouts, Tennessee Aquarium, EPB, American Legion Post 257, Brainerd High JROTC, USNSCC Hurricane Division Sea Cadets and more. 

The main stage will be set-up by the food court entrance on the mall's north side, where Congressman Fleischmann will recognize Mayor Berke, Mayor Coppinger, Chief Fletcher and Sheriff Hammond immediately following the parade.
 

