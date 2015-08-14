How one Chattanoogan is remembering the Fallen Five in her own way

Dana Anderson pulls grass and sets flags upright each day after work in her quiet remembrance of the five service members. WRCBtv.com photo

We now have confirmation the benefit concert planned to honor our five fallen servicemen will be a Riverfront event.

It's called “Chattanooga Unite: A Tribute on the River.” It will be very similar to Riverbend in terms of the location and the same barge will be used. It's just another way the City continues to pay tribute and support the families of Chattanooga's fallen five.

Every night after work, Dana Anderson comes across the street to the make-shift memorial on Amnicola Highway. "When the wind blows and when it rains, the flags fall over so I just hammer in the flags and pick 'em up and pick up trash" says Anderson.

Even though these flags, messages and mementoes will be moved in a few days, Anderson does the job anyway. Not because she's been asked, but because it's a part of her way to give back, and show respect. I can't put on a uniform and go overseas or join the military but I can pull grass. You know, I can take a couple hours of my day and come out here and pull some grass and pick up flags, get the flags up off the ground. You know, it's the least I can do" explains Anderson.

She was working across the street when the gunman opened fire at the U.S. Naval and Marine Resource Center across the street. She heard the gunshots.

"We thought that there were shooters in all the businesses killing everybody. We didn't know. it was such a helpless feeling because I knew that I couldn't get to my family" remembers Anderson.

For Anderson, being here every night after work is more than pulling grass. It's how she copes. "Just talking to everybody and it just kind of helps to know that we're not alone and there are people that actually care."

As the City as a whole continues to heal, details continue to emerge about next month's tribute. Channel 3 obtained a letter from Mayor Andy Berke to music artist Harry Connick, Jr. inviting him to perform "Eternal Father" at the event called Chattanooga Unite: A Tribute on the River. It's set for September 16th - two months after the shooting.

For Anderson, it's another example of Chattanooga's resilience. "It's a tragedy that happened, but there's good coming from it. Just like it always does, if you allow it to" she says.

More details about the concert will be released Monday.