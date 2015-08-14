UPDATE: VW recalls 461,300 vehicles for faulty airbags - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: VW recalls 461,300 vehicles for faulty airbags

By WRCB Staff
CHATTANOOGA, TN

UPDATE: 461,300 Volkwagen vehicles in the United States and Canada are being recalled to fix faulty airbags in the vehicle.

The airbags could be prevented from deploying in an accident.

The recall affects VW Golf, Passat, Jetta and Tiguan models assembled between 2010 and 2014. 420,000 of those are U.S. models.

The Chattanooga-built Passat in included in the recall.

A Volkswagen spokesman says that debris could interfere with the clock-type spring used to keep the airbag powered .

Owners should expect to be contacted by Volkswagen, or you can call VW’s Customer Service Hotline at 800-822-8987.

