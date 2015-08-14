Hundreds of Chattanoogans joined members of the military and elected officials for Chattanooga Remembrance, the memorial service for the Fallen Five.

UPDATE: What you need to know for Saturday's Memorial Service

UPDATE: Saturday's Memorial Service for the Fallen Five is expected to be a solemn event as the military and Chattanooga honor the five service members slain July 16.

With U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, Defense Secretary Ash Carter and other elected officials attending, security will be tight. Those attended the service should expect to have bags checked by security personnel before the service.

DOORS OPEN TO THE PUBLIC

The UTC McKenzie Arena doors will open to the general public on Saturday at 11:00 a.m.

Those attending will enter through airport-style security. Please arrive early and expect to wait in longer-than-usual lines to enter the arena, due to heightened security measure.

PARKING & TRANSPORTATION

All parking lots adjacent to the Arena will be closed to the public. However other parking lots will be open throughout UTC campus.

Parking with free shuttle transport is available to the general public at the Engel Stadium parking lot, located at 1130 East 3rd Street.

Free CARTA shuttles will pick up attendees at Engel Stadium and take them to McKenzie Arena. Shuttle pick up starts at 10:00 AM from Engel Stadium, with the last shuttle from the Stadium parking lot to the Arena departing at 1:20 PM.

Once the ceremony commences, shuttles will depart from Gate 3 to return to the Engel Stadium parking lot. Reserved parking for people with disabilities will be located in Lot 20, at the intersection of Houston Street and East 4th Street.

ARENA GATE DETAILS

Gate 1, located on Mabel Street, and Gate 3, located on East 4th Street, are entrances for the general public. Gate 2, located on Houston Street, can be used by active military personnel and by people who need assistance.

ROAD CLOSURES

The following street closures go into effect at 10:00AM on Saturday:

Mabel Street will be closed from East 4th Street to Douglas and 5th Street.

East 4th Street will be closed from Mabel Street to Houston Street.

Houston Street from Vine Street to 4th Street will be open only to individuals with parking passes and shuttle buses.

SECURITY

Personal cameras and video cameras will be permitted, but bags are strongly discouraged – every item guests bring with them will be thoroughly searched by hand. Bag searches will delay the line moving through the magnetometers and this could cause a backup at the entrance. Please do not bring any items you would not bring onto an airplane to the event – you will be asked to either return them to your car or to dispose of them.

Prohibited items:

No signs, posters, laser pointers, or noisemakers of any kind will be allowed.

No large bags or backpacks will be allowed.

No sharp objects or weapons of any type will be allowed. For example:

Firearms

Knives, including (keychain) pocket knives and Leatherman brand tools or similar

Screwdrivers

Scissors

Razor blades

Box cutters

Toy guns/weapons

No umbrellas will be allowed.

No hard-plastic or metal reusable liquid containers will be allowed. For example: