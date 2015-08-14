Is Al Gore considering a 2016 run for the White House?

Bennett's drawings in the Chattanooga Times Free Press have won numerous awards, but on some days, he can be the most hated man in town.

Clay Bennett does not set out to upset anyone, but it happens

By KRISTEN WELKER and KELLY O'DONNELL, NBC News

(NBC News) - A high-level Democratic source has poured cold water on rumors that former presidential candidate Al Gore has been considering a second run for the White House.

A BuzzFeed report on Thursday linked the 67-year-old's name with the 2016 presidential race, saying his supporters had begun internal conversations and were "figuring out if there's a path financially and politically."

However, a top source within the Democratic Party told NBC News that there was nothing substantive happening in the Gore camp.

Gore's name has been floated as a possible candidate for every primary since he lost the election to George W. Bush in 2000.

Meanwhile, Vice President Joe Biden appeared to be giving the 2016 race some thought, according to two Democratic sources.

