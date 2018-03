It's Friday! Typical, seasonable summer weather is back in the Tennessee Valley for at least the next seven days.

Expect partly cloudy skies each day with hit-and-miss showers and storms popping up, mostly in the afternoons and then fading after sunset. Highs won't be too hot, in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Some clouds stick around at night with muggy conditions and lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.