A traffic stop Wednesday lead to a meth bust and two people arrested.

A Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper made a traffic stop on I-24 in Marion County after he saw a car with illegal window tinting and following too closely to traffic and noticed the driver was not wearing a seatbelt.

While interviewing the driver and the passenger, the trooper was alerted to possible indicators suggesting criminal activity. The driver gave the trooper permission to search the vehicle where 2.5 pounds of Meth/Ice were discovered. The drugs were in the dashboard on the driver's side.

Both suspects were taken to the Marion County jail where they asked for counsel and refused to answer questions.

The trooper reports the driver, 31, and passenger, 50, were travelling from Miami, FL to Louisville, KY. Names of the suspects are being withheld due to an ongoing investigation.