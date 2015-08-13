Surveillance video helps Dade Co. Deputies make arrest

Home surveillance video shows a van pull up to a home off Hwy 11, two men jump out and snatch a grill. One of the thieves returns and takes a pair of shoes, a pressure washer and the hoses that go with it. Dade County Sheriff Ray Cross says it's this home video that helped identify the men as Ervin Morgan and Dustin McWain.

“In our technological world that means a lot. We put this out on Facebook and we had 10,000 views,” said Sheriff Ray Cross.

Dade County sent alerts to surrounding sheriff departments. It was a quick thinking Marion County deputy who recognized the two at a Citgo gas station and alerted Dade County deputies. Eleven-hours after the crime was committed the pair was in custody.They told investigators they planned to sell the stolen property at the World’s Longest Yard Sale.

“What they will do, they will take it to a flea market or pawn shop or something like that,” said Cross.

Sheriff Cross says Morgan, who has faced similar charges in Hamilton County, blamed his drug problem for the theft.

Cross says his office was able to get all the property back to the owner, thanks to the measures she took to protect her home.

“She got word to me that she is very thankful for the help of the officers and also the witnesses and off duty officers that spotted this vehicle,” said Cross.

Sheriff Cross says Facebook has helped his department make other arrests in the past. Morgan faces theft and burglary charges. McWain is charged with theft by taking.

