Local business donates flowers for Saturday's memorial

While the US Navy and Marines are working with the city to hold a memorial service at UTC's McKenzie Arena Saturday, many local business owner's are trying to help any way they can.

One local business owner is donating his time and services to honor the five victims and their families.

"Being from Chattanooga, owning a business in Chattanooga, I wanted to do whatever I could to help out," said Rob Johnson, "On the day it started and through the grieving process."

Johnson owns Humphrey's Flowers and is one of many Chattanooga business owners who wanted to help with Saturday's memorial.

Humphrey's flowers is taking care of the victim's families by creating special corsage's for the widows, girlfriends and mothers of the shooting victims and boutineers for the victim's fathers.

"We're just doing something to make sure they know special here and something to honor them and let them know Chattanooga is thinking about them," Johnson said.

Johnson is also donating more then 20 flower arrangements for the stage.

"But they're also doing a setup on the stage to remember each individual that was killed, we're going to be making that look better by placing plants around them." he added.

With a long list of national dignitaries expected to be in attendance, including Vice President Joe Biden, people attending should expect to pass through additional security.

"They can expect to be going through medal detectors, bags will be screened, only small bags will be allowed, there's a lot of security involved," said UTC Spokesperson Chuck Cantrell.

The public will only be allowed in the arena seats. chairs set up on the main floor will be reserved for family members of the victims and officials.



The ceremony on Saturday is the military's way of honoring their fallen heroes.

"The Marine Corps Band will be here, which is always a very moving experience, as well as the Navy Sea Chanters, the choir, who I know will sing Amazing Grace and the Navy Hymn," said US Navy Commander Charlie Summers.

The Navy is expected to release more details about Saturday's timeline, including when people can start entering the arena, sometime Thursday night.

There is a UTC event for incoming freshman Friday morning at McKenzie Arena, as soon as it's over the challenge comes in tearing down and setting up for Saturday's memorial.