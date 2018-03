WINCHESTER BAY, Ore. (AP) - Coast Guard crews have found a boat with two children and two adults onboard after it went missing off Winchester Bay in Oregon.



Petty Officer Katelyn Shearer says Tennessee residents Jim Jackson, Michael Jackson and two children, 10 and 14, were found by a Coast Guard helicopter a day after the boat was due.



Shearer says the four are tired and thirsty, but otherwise OK.



The 25-foot boat left Coos Bay at 8 a.m. Wednesday to fish for crab. It was due back in a few hours, but didn't show. Shearer says the daughter of one of the men on board reported it missing Thursday.



The woman had received a text message with the boat's coordinates at 1 a.m.



Two helicopters, an airplane and a boat searched for the family.

Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.