Women's World Cup trophy will be on display in Chattanooga ahead of match

The 2015 Women's World Cup trophy will be on display in Chattanooga on Monday, Aug. 17 which is two days before their sold-out game at Finley Stadium.

The trophy will be at the Waterhouse Pavilion on Monday from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. before going to the Hamilton Place Mall where it will be on display near Zales Jewelry Store from 4-6 p.m.

Fans will also be able to see the trophy at FanHQ on game day 2:30-7 p.m. at Finley Stadium.

Fans are encouraged to come take their photo with the iconic trophy, which is normally located at the United States Soccer Federation's headquarters in Chicago.

The U.S. Women's National Team won their third Women's World Cup trophy earlier this summer, defeating Japan 5-2 on July 5 in front of more than 53,000 fans at BC Place in Vancouver. The match was watched by a domestic TV audience of more than 25 million, making it the most watched soccer game in U.S. history.

Women's World Cup Trophy Display Schedule

Date Time (local) Location

Aug. 17 12-2 p.m. Waterhouse Pavilion - 850 Market St, Chattanooga, TN 37402

Aug. 17 4-6 p.m. Hamilton Place Mall - 2100 Hamilton Pl Blvd, Chattanooga, TN

Aug. 19 2:30-7 p.m. Finley Stadium – FanHQ



