A Georgia man is being held at the Hamilton County Jail without bond after he allegedly killed a man and crossed state lines.

Chattanooga police arrested Antonio Wilcox, 37, on Wednesday on a warrant out of East Point, Georgia.

According to court documents, Wilcox is accused of killing Donnery Gregory on August 2. Eyewitnesses described seeing Wilcox approach the victim outside an East Point home and hug him. Wilcox then drove away, returning later to shoot Gregory before taking his backpack and going through his pockets.

Wilcox, who is a convicted felon, was seen leaving the scene in a white vehicle. He was positively identified in a photo lineup.

Wilcox will extradited to Fulton County, Georgia to answer to the murder charge.