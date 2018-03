The Department of Labor has released its findings after a February death at the Wrigley Plant, the second there in as many years.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration report lists seven citations.

54-year old Wallace Scarbro was killed after being caught in a machine at the Jersey Pike plant in early February.

OSHA reports procedures were not developed and utilized.

Officials say Scarbro did not follow proper procedure for cleaning the machine, but that the facility did not provide proper machine-specific instructions.

The report also states, he was not properly taught about some of the hazards.

In 2013, a 34-year-old woman died at the plant after the ladder she was on was struck by a forklift.