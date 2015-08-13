UTC and Chattanooga State pen dual admissions agreement

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga and Chattanooga State Community College signed a Dual Admissions Agreement between the two institutions on Wednesday,

The Dual Admission Agreement allows students to apply for admission simultaneously at both campuses while pursuing an associate’s degree at Chattanooga State.

Students will benefit from guaranteed admission to UTC upon earning an associate’s degree from Chattanooga State.

“This agreement will provide a very clear path, a very welcoming path, to Chattanooga State students to an affordable four-year degree,” said UTC Chancellor Steven Angle.

“It is the logical thing to do for our students, for our community, and for this state. Students need to have options, and they need to be able to get the job of their dreams when they graduate from us,” said Chattanooga State President Flora Tydings .

Both campuses will provide students with a more personalized level of advising because participants’ entire degree path will be available at the onset of their college careers.

Students in the Dual Admissions program will receive a UTC student ID card and can take advantage of some campus services as well as attend UTC events for a nominal fee.