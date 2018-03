TDOT SmartWay traffic cameras will go dark Saturday August 15, 2015 between 9:00 a.m. EDT to 5:00 p.m EDT.

The Secret Service has ordered the cameras to go dark for security purposes during the memorial service honoring the fallen military personnel from July 16, 2015.

U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, along with the U.S. secretary of Defense Ash Carter, will be in attendance. Senators Bob Corker and Lamar Alexander, along with local officials, will attend the event.

During this time, the cameras will not be able show the roadways to media or the public.