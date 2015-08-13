Road closures this weekend in Chattanooga

Several events this week and over the weekend will close some streets in Chattanooga, including student moving day at UTC, Nightfall and the upcoming U.S. Women’s Soccer match at Finley Stadium.

Thursday, August 13th

UTC is having its student move-in from 8:00 am until 5:30 pm. Vine Street from Houston to Douglas and Oak Street from Houston to Douglas will be closed. Also, University Street from McCallie to ML King will be closed and 8th Street from Douglas to Campus Drive. Expect extra traffic in the UTC area, especially around dorms and apartments.



Friday, August 14th

Nightfall will take place from 5:30 pm until 11:00 pm. Market Street from 10th Street to 8th Street will be closed; Martin Luther King Boulevard from Broad Street to Georgia Avenue will be closed, and Cherry Street from ML King to 8th Street will be closed. Please visit http://www.nightfallchattanooga.com/ for more information and the music lineup.



Saturday, August 15th

Hamlett Chapel Christian Methodist will hold a Fun Day block party from 10:00 am until 4:00 pm and Cowart Street between 25th Street and 26th Street will be closed.



Sunday, August 16th

Reggie White Boulevard will be closed from the entrance to the skate park to 19th Street for the Chattanooga Market. Closure will be from 6:00 am until 8:00 pm.



Monday, Aug. 17th

Reggie White Boulevard will be closed from 12:00 noon until 8:00 am on Thursday August 20th for the US Women’s Soccer Game at Finley Stadium. Additional closures are to be expected on game night, Wednesday August 19th and will be released early next week.



