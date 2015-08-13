Great weather today!

Good Thursday. Welcome back to school, Hamilton County. At least you will have nice weather as you sit in the car rider line. Skies will be mostly sunny, highs will be in the mid to upper 80s, and humidity will be low.

Tonight will be great. Take a stroll around the neighborhood this evening. Skies will be clear. Late tonight, if you look high in the northeast sky, you may even catch a glimpse of the Perseid meteor shower. Tonight and tomorrow night will offer peak viewing. Overnight, the low will drop to 68.

Friday, the high pressure that brought in the clear, dry weather will shift east a bit. That will mean the clockwise circulation of air around the high will pick up some moisture from the Atlantic and shoot it our way. That will mean slightly higher humidity and even a slight chance for an isolated shower late in the day.

That trend will continue into the weekend. It won't be miserable this weekend, but it will be slightly warmer and more humid so it will be noticeably a bit less comfortable than yesterday or today. Highs will reach 90 degrees both Saturday and Sunday.

For the latest, download the WRCB weather app . David Karnes

THURSDAY:

8am... Sunny, 67

Noon... Mostly Sunny, 80

3pm... Mostly sunny, 86