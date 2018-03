The Catoosa County Sheriff's Department is hoping someone a pair they believe stole a generator from a church.

Deputies say sometime before Tuesday the door to a storage area of the Poplar Springs Baptist Church in Ringgold was forced open, a generator was stolen from inside.

The Sheriff's Department Wednesday released these pictures they believe are the suspects responsible.

If you know anything about this crime, call the Catoosa County Sheriff's Department at (706) 935-2424.