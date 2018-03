The Class of 2019 at UT Knoxville has some impressive numbers.

Besides more than 4,500 new Volunteers on campus this week, Tennessee Today, UT's newsletter, reports that the freshman class has an average ACT score of 27 and a GPA of 3.89. About 49 percent of the class has a high school GPA of 4.0 or higher.

About 7,000 students will live on campus this fall. Move-in day begins at 8:00 a.m. Saturday.

A record year in applications and a steady climb in UT’s graduation rate have resulted in a larger freshman class. The class is about twenty students larger than last year’s.