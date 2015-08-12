Big changes coming to Chattanooga's entertainment scene

Crowds from near and far have been packing Rhythm and Brews for years to see some of their favorite artists.

Like singer/songwriter Angie Aparo. He’s performed for crowds and cities a lot bigger than this one but tonight, he’s playing on this stage for the last time.

Artists and music lovers alike are stopping by to see one last show before Rhythm and Brews closes its doors for good next month.

For manager Mike Dougher, it’s bittersweet.

“You bring in an act and you don’t know the impact it has on individuals, maybe the artist just kind of speaks to them or maybe it was just a good part in their life. That part is really fun,” he said.

Dougher will start a new adventure booking artists at a new music venue called the Revelry Room in the Chattanooga Choo Choo complex.

It’s all part of a major shift in the city’s entertainment scene as more venues begin to move to Chattanooga’s Southside.

Dougher says it all just makes sense.

“I think what you’re seeing is, this side of town becoming more family friendly and the other side a little bit more on the adult side, so it just makes sense to have it all in the same neighborhood,” he added.

The Choo Choo will soon be the home of multiple nightlife venues including The Comedy Catch which is relocating from Brainerd Road.

Co-owner Michael Alfano believes the move will be better for business.

“We’re going to have our showroom, our venue. And then we’re going to have a patio bar that will be open for lunch, brunch on the weekends and dinner. It’s going to seat maybe 20 inside but more like 50-60 outside,” Alfano added.

Renovations are already underway at the Choo Choo. You can expect to see those changes around mid to late September.