ESTES PARK, CO (KUSA) - Get ready to be overloaded in some cuteness!

Steve and Vicky Johnsen took this video of a young deer and a rabbit getting to know one another last Thursday.

Embracing their inner "Bambi" and "Thumper" - the two played for 30 to 40 minutes outside of the Lula W. Dorsey Museum at the YMCA of the Rockies in Estes Park.

Various staffers say they've seen them hanging out every day.