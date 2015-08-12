Crime Stoppers: Armed Robbery at Rugged Wearhouse

When a gun is involved in a robbery, it is only a matter of time before someone gets hurt. It could be through a struggle or even accidentally, but this week's duo seems intent to push the odds. Help us get them off the street, and make yourself some Crime Stoppers cash along the way.

The greater-Hamilton Place Mall area is a strong lure for criminals. "You've got a lot of stores and a lot of businesses," said Chattanooga Police Officer Mark Frazer. "There's a lot of targets for those who are criminally inclined."

There are plenty of the crimes you might expect: shoplifting and theft from autos. This week's case is different. On July 19th at Rugged Wearhouse on Gunbarrel Road around 6:30 in the evening, the duo entered. "They went in posing as customers and they ended up robbing the manager of the store at gunpoint," Officer Frazer explained. "When someone brings a gun to a crime they're committing, it becomes a real public safety concern."

That also makes it a priority for police. In this incident, the manager wisely complied and no one was injured. Once the bad guy emptied the safe, he and his accomplice ran. "They were in and out and they left on foot," Frazer said. "We don't have any vehicle information."

Sadly, this is a familiar tactic: one occupies a clerk while the other pulls a gun on the manager at the store safe. A similar plot played out in June at the Collegedale Dollar General. "We believe this couple may also be responsible for some other robberies that occurred over the past month or so," Frazer confirmed.

Have a close look at the surveillance photos. "It's not as good as we like," said Frazer. "Of course, would like to have a real clear picture of these people and hopefully they're wearing name tags, but not in this case."

if you know one or the both of them, you have likely already recognized them. If you fear retaliation for your tip to Crime Stoppers, don't. We will never know your name. "Please take a look at these photos, study, ask your friends. We would love to find these people," said Frazer. "It's an anonymous call and we look forward to hearing from you."

Up to $1,000 Crime Stoppers cash is as close as a phone call if you have the right bit of information.

The Crime Stoppers number is: 698-3333

A police officer will answer or return your call, but he will never ask your name; not even if you collect the reward.