UPDATE:Cleanup effort, investigation underway as death toll rises to 112

TIANJIN, China (AP) - China's top prosecuting office says it's setting up a team to investigate possible offenses related to last week's explosions at a warehouse storing hazardous chemicals.



At least 112 people were killed in the series of explosions, more than 700 were injured and 95 people are missing, including dozens of firefighters.



Authorities say there were "several hundred" tons of sodium cyanide on the site. That's a toxic chemical that can form a flammable gas upon contact with water.



Authorities say about 3,000 soldiers are part of the effort to clear dangerous chemical contamination around the site of the explosions in the port city of Tianjin.

TIANJIN, China (AP) - The death toll from a massive fire and explosions in the Chinese port city of Tianjin has risen to 85.



Local officials told a news conference Saturday that the dead in Wednesday's blasts include at least 21 firefighters.



More than 720 people have been injured and several firefighters are still missing.

A powerful explosion rocked the Chinese port city of Tianjin on Wednesday, and police said at least seven people were killed.

Chinese media reported that at least 300 people were injured.

Xinhua, the state news agency, reported that the blast originated at around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday at a warehouse storing "dangerous goods" and that the explosion and fire touched off other blasts nearby. Local media reported that the strongest was the equivalent of 21 tons of TNT.

Xinhua quoted people in nearby neighborhoods saying that their windows were blown out. Videos posted on social media showed great flashes of light in the night sky.

Tencent News, another Chinese outlet, quoted a public security source as saying that six firefighters were injured and two more missing.

The state-run Beijing News reported that 300 to 400 people had been admitted to hospitals. Xinhua quoted the head of a nearby hospital saying that it had more than 50 patients, including from broken glass, and more on the way.

Tianjin is a city of about 11 million people in northeast China, about 100 miles outside Beijing.