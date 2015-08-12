Mobile home community's "drought" enters third week

A North Georgia trailer park that has gone without water service for three weeks is losing more residents.

"It's been ridiculous and it's been a headache," sighs LaFayette's April Barbare, who says she and fellow residents of the Pear Pine Mobile Home Park have resorted to panhandling water from nearby businesses, after their taps went dry in late July.

"There has been one business in this area that has put a lock up on their outside hydrant and refused the elderly to get water," says Barbare.

Residential water service dried up 3 weeks ago after the park's owner let months of utility bills go unpaid.

"He hasn't made any effort to reach out to us, to ask for payment plans. He hasn't made any effort to reach out to us to make a payment," shrugs

LaFayette City Manager David Hamilton, who says he's surprised about the owner's lack of action since our initial report on July 29th.

Three weeks after the water was shut off for lack of payment, this is the only water flowing onto the property. LaFayette utility officials discovering this Wednesday morning, saying someone vandalized their main water main, by literally beating on it.

"They do not meet minimum living standards," says Hamilton of the current conditions at Pear Pine.

Hamilton says he sympathizes for the remaining tenants, but suspects it was likely one of the park last holdouts who tried turning the water back on, but instead damaged the meter.

Hamilton says the remaining few residing here are technically living in conditions that border condemnation.

"Being that there's not potable water available, now there's some of the units likely don't meet minimum living standards, independent of whether they have water or not , but on the sole basis of not having available water, they do not meet minimum living standards, concludes Hamilton.

LaFayette utility officials say the outstanding water bill is now more than $6,200 plus late fees.

A local attorney who has previously counseled Pear Pine Park owner Gene Fernandez says he no longer represents his former client, but is trying to get in touch with him to rectify the outstanding bill.