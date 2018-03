KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol says fewer traffic-related deaths are being reported on roadways so far this year.

WBIR-TV (http://on.wbir.com/1IFItTQ) reports that that as of Aug. 11, there had been 50 fewer deaths than reported last year in the same time frame. THP Lt. Don Boshears said the state is on track to have fewer traffic deaths than it recorded in 1963.

Data from the Department of Safety and Homeland Security and the Department of Transportation show there were 961 traffic deaths in Tennessee in 2014. That's 35 fewer than in 2013, when 995 fatalities were recorded.

Boshears said if the trend continues, "it will be the safest year on record."

Information from: WBIR-TV, http://www.wbir.com/

