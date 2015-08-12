Officials say wild hog trapping efforts a success in one TN county

CHATTANOOGA (AP) - Officials say efforts to control wild hogs in Overton County have been successful.

The Chattanooga Times Free Press reports (http://bit.ly/1P6hdj2 ) the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency says wildlife officers and a county landowner trapped and destroyed 29 hogs in July.

Officials say the non-native animals are in 80 of Tennessee's 95 counties, cause about $1.5 billion in agricultural damage each year and can spread diseases dangerous to livestock, other animals and humans.

Hunting laws allow landowners to kill and trap hogs year-round outside of big-game hunting seasons.

Hog control usually involves building a pen with a remote-controlled trap gate. Once trapped, the animals are killed.

One of the agency's biologists, Ben Layton, says state officials want to hit hog populations hardest in the areas where they are trying to expand.

