Semi with 10,000 pounds of explosives crashes on interstate

COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) - Columbus police say a semitrailer was hauling about 10,000 pounds of military-grade explosives when it crashed on Interstate 185.

Police say the truck was heading to Fort Benning to deliver the explosives when the driver told officers that he hit standing water and began to hydroplane in the rain early Tuesday morning.

The driver told police he began to lose control and tried to steer onto the side of the interstate, then struck a median, slid toward the guardrail and struck a sound barrier before coming to rest.

Authorities say a passenger in the truck -- the only vehicle involved in the crash -- suffered minor injuries.

The Columbus Ledger-Enquirer reports (http://bit.ly/1TpeN5v) that the semi's fuel tank was punctured in the crash. There were no reports of any explosives igniting.

