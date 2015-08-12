TN man sentenced to 27 years for child porn

A Rhea County man has been sentenced to 324 months (27 years) in prison for distributing child pornography.

Chief U.S. District Judge Thomas A. Varlan sentenced 29 year-old Jonathan Eugene Loper of Dayton after Loper pleaded guilty in February 2015 to a federal grand jury indictment.

The indictment was based upon his trading child pornography with person in Canada in 2012, and Loper’s posting of child pornography on websites for downloading in 2013.

Loper’s sentence was enhanced because of a prior conviction in Rhea County for attempted aggravated sexual battery of a minor.

Once released from prison, Loper will be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for 25 years and will be required to register with the sex offender registry in any state in which he resides, works, or attends school.

The investigation was conducted by the Knoxville Police Department Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the U.S. Homeland Security Investigations as part of the Project Safe Childhood.