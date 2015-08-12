Tickets still available for US Women's soccer match; free practice session for fans

The Chattanooga FC says that after a mad rush for tickets for the August 19 US Women's National Team game in Finley Stadium that resulted in a very quick sellout and many sad fans, tickets at outlets like StubHub still remain available and are coming down in price.

“Looking today there are even some tickets available as low as $40,” said Sheldon Grizzle, Chattanooga FC Board Member. “There are still quite a few seats available at the game as well, which is good news for the many Chattanoogans who couldn't get tickets.”

Outlets like StubHub initially purchased large blocks of tickets to the game, and had been reselling them at prices far higher than the online prices offered by US Soccer.

“The initial ticket frenzy led resellers to believe that they could get more for tickets,” said CFC Board Member Tim Kelly. “But since people have balked at those high prices and not made purchases, costs are coming down. This is great, because we want the stadium to be full next week.”

In other good news for fans who could not get tickets to the match, US Soccer just announced an open practice by the team at Finley Stadium on Tuesday August, 18 5pm-6:30pm, gates open at 4:00pm. Free to park, free to attend. ONLY the south stands will be open. Concessions will be available.

Soccer’s popularity in the scenic city is at an all-time high as Chattanooga Football Club just set a record attendance for an amateur soccer match with 18,227 people last Saturday in the NPSL National Championship.