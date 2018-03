SPRING HILL, TN (AP) - Officials say 606 new jobs are coming to Maury County where Ryder Supply Chain Solutions plans to expand its warehousing, transportation, kitting and assembly operations.

The Tennessean ( http://tnne.ws/1TmnBsX ) reports the Miami-based company will invest $16.5 million and double its space at General Motors' Spring Hill campus to 600,000 square feet.

Ryder's logistics operation supports manufacturers such as General Motors. The operation employs 200 people, a number expected to increase to more than 800 over the next five years.

The new jobs will include mobile equipment operators, kitting and sequencing operators and shuttle drivers.

Information from: The Tennessean, http://www.tennessean.com

