Amazing weather for the rest of the week

Good Wednesday. The nice weather is moving in. This afternoon we will be warm but dry with low humidity and a high of 89. Skies will be sunny all day.

Tonight will be great. The Perseid Meteor Shower will be peaking for the next few nights. Not only will the weather be nice, but the skies will also be clear and dark as the moon is approaching it's "new" phase. That should allow for great viewing. Just look high in the northeast sky and you should have quite a show.

Thursday will be just as nice with lows starting the day in the mid 60s and the high once again climbing into the upper 80s.

Friday should be almost as nice. The day will start at 67 and the high will reach 89. Late in the day we will start to see our humidity levels creeping up just a bit, but it will still be a great day.

The weekend will be about the same temperature wise. Lows in the 60s and highs in the upper 80s. The increase in moisture will allow for a slight chance for an isolated shower or two.

WEDNESDAY:

8am... Sunny, 68

Noon... Sunny, 83

5pm... Sunny/Breezy, 89