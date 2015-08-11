UnifiEd announces Pact for Education

After spending the last year getting to know community priorities in public education as well as researching best practices, UnifiEd announced its Pact for Public Education.

Group members announced a goal of obtaining 10,000 signatures to show support for reform. The group's four major goals are ensuring a high performing teacher in every classroom, guaranteeing equal opportunity for all students, increasing transparency and accountability, and prioritizing funding for public schools.

The group hosted community forums, neighborhood meetings, house parties, teacher talk round-tables and one on one meetings to engage the community around priorities for public education.

The Pact represents those community priorities for Hamilton County students. UnifiEd was launched as a public education advocacy organization in June of 2014.

Organizers describe it as "a new kind of community movement, taking bold action to ensure a brilliant future for every student, teacher, and public school in Hamilton County."

Organizers are hoping for an early victory next week, when School Board members consider a proposal to allow members of the public to address the Board without giving several days notice.

Executive Director Elizabeth Crews says UnifiEd will be holding more community meetings in the coming months, featuring experts from inside and outside the community.