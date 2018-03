BROOKSVILLE, FL (WFLA) — A beer truck driver, who investigators say was distracted by his dog, lost control of his big rig and crashed, spilling beer cans onto southbound I-75 in Hernando County on Tuesday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol investigators say at 7:32 a.m., Malcolm Jamal Wilcox, 23, of Fernandina Beach was traveling southbound in the outside lane and was passing over SR 50 when he became distracted by a small dog in his truck.

He lost control of the truck, which was hauling Budweiser beer.

The truck went into the outside shoulder of I-75, Wilcox corrected and the truck crashed into the center guard rail, then overturned. The crash caused a large number of beer cans to spill onto the roadway, closing the inside lane for more than three hours.

Wilcox was ticketed for careless driving, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

No one was injured in the crash.