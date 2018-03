NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Eleven colleges will roll out new programs for student veterans in the fall thanks to $1 million in state funding that is part of a wide-ranging effort to draw more veterans to Tennessee.

Multiple media outlets report that Gov. Bill Haslam's office announced Monday that 11 schools will each be getting between $80,000 and $95,000 as part of the Veteran Reconnect Grants.

The money will go toward new staff positions, as well as added training and computer systems geared toward meeting veterans' specific needs.

The funding is one of the state's various efforts to court a veteran population that continues to grow as the military dramatically reduces its ranks.

The recipients of the grants include Belmont University, Middle Tennessee State University, the University of Memphis and five community colleges.

