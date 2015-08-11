Not as warm today, but humid and breezy with isolated storms

Good Tuesday. Yesterday, our high reached a muggy 93. Today will not be as warm, but the humidity is going to stick around for one more day. Our high this afternoon get up to 90. With dew points still in the low 70s, the humidity will still be fairly high this afternoon causing the heat index to hover in the mid 90s. We may see one or two isolated storms through the late afternoon hours.

This evening, skies will begin to clear, and much drier, slightly cooler air will begin to settle in. We will start Wednesday with a low of 70. Through the day, skies will remain sunny and the high will reach 89 degrees. The big difference will be the drier air. Dew points today are in the low 70s. They will drop into the upper 50s by Wednesday afternoon. That will make it much more comfortable Wednesday.

Thursday morning will be amazing. The low will be in the mid 60s. The high will be around 88 under sunny skies.

Friday into the weekend, it won't be oppressive, but we will start to see the humidity ticking up just a bit. Temps will stay in the normal range in the upper 80s and low 90s. Mornings this weekend will be great in the mid to upper 60s. Each afternoon we could see one or two isolated thunderstorms.

David Karnes

TUESDAY:

8am... Partly Cloudy,73

Noon... Partly Cloudy, 82

3pm... Breezy, Isolated Storm, 90