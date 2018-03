By ERIK SCHELZIG

Associated Press

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee is featuring prominently in Ted Cruz's tour of Southern states expected to play a large role in the Republican presidential nomination process.

The Texas senator visited Chattanooga, Murfreesboro and Franklin before heading to a GOP dinner in Jackson and an event in Memphis on Tuesday. The Tennessee stops are part of a weeklong tour that also includes visits to South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas and Oklahoma.

The Cruz campaign notes that the seven states' primaries represent 356 delegates out of the 1,236 required to win the GOP nomination. Tennessee is among the Super Tuesday states voting on March 1.

Cruz drew hundreds to his events in Tennessee, drawing cheers for promises to abolish the U.S. Department of Education and the Internal Revenue Service.

Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.