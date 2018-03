Chattanooga Police have arrested 38-year-old Lorenzo Jarrett Jr. who has been on the Hamilton County 12 Most Wanted list since June 24, 2015.

Police tell Channel 3, they responded to a report of an assault in the 2000 block of Emma Kate Drive.

The victim told police that Jarrett had assaulted him earlier in the day but he declined to press charges against him.

After confirming the warrants for Jarrett, CPD officers located him at a home on the same street.

Investigators tell Channel 3, Jarrett resisted arrest, however officers were able to safely take him into custody.

In addition to the outstanding warrants, Jarrett was charged with: Resisting Arrest, and Disorderly Conduct.

Jarrett had outstanding warrants for: