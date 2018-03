"i like doing science stuff because you know i like how rocks are," said Shaun.

Shaun is a delight in class because of his imagination and curiosity.

Shaun has a positive attitude and loves his friends and meeting new people. He will thrive in the security and consistency of a forever family. And he'd especially like to be able to spend time outside.

"I like the outdoors because I like to go hiking. I think the wilderness is my friend because it has something to do with science," said Shaun.

And a bonus for him would be to have pets, all sizes.

"I like cats. I like dogs. I like horses, cows donkeys and chicks," said Shaun.

if you're considering adoption, take a minute to explore what it takes to be an adoptive parent.