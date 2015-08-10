UPDATE: VP Joe Biden to attend memorial service for Fallen Five

Vice President Joe Biden, accompanied by his family, holds his hand over his heart as he watches an honor guard carry a casket containing the remains of his son, former Delaware Attorney General Beau Biden in June. AP photo

UPDATE: U.S. Vice President Joe Biden will attend Saturday's memorial service for the Fallen Five.

The addition of the Vice President to Saturday's list of officials, U.S. Secretary of Defense Ash Carter, Tennessee Governor Tennessee Bill Haslam, Sen. Bob Corker, Secretary of the Navy Ray Mabus and City of Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke are expected to attend.

The memorial service will be at 2:00pm at McKenzie Arena, where the Marine Forces Reserve, Navy Reserve, and City of Chattanooga will honor the Fallen Five; the U.S. Navy Sailor and four U.S. Marines killed on July 16.

The Navy and Marine Corps family and the City of Chattanooga will honor the fallen service members, express appreciation to the Chattanooga Police Department and emergency responders and thank the community for its support.

It's not often the community is invited to be part of a military memorial service but because of Chattanooga's strong reaction to the shootings, Navy and Marine reserves have made the event open to the public.

"This will be a military ceremony and it's our opportunity to, in a very public and formal way, pay tribute to those who are lost on the 16th of July," said Navy Cmdr Charlie Summers.

Vice President Joe Biden joins the long list of elected officials planning to attend the service. Secretary of Defense Ash Carter, Secretary of the Navy Ray Mabus, state and city leaders will all be there to honor the fallen.



"I think there's going to be a lot of brass here because I think they want to show support for the families and they also want to thank the heroes who went out there to risk their own lives to protect our country," said Mayor Andy Berke.

Date: Saturday, Aug. 15.

Time: Service will start at 2 p.m.

Location: McKenzie Arena, 720 E 4th Street, Chattanooga, Tennessee

Those carrying small bags should expect them to be screened by security.

Seating is limited. The first 8,500 seats will be filled on a first come, first served basis.