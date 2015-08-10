Bandmate tells friends he had "the best night of his life" before unexpected death

A local musician told his friends and family he had "the best night of his life" before he unexpectedly passed away in a house fire last week.

Thirty-year-old Clark Jackson of Hixson died of smoke inhalation in a house fire in Alabama last Thursday.

Jackson was a guitarist in the local band Soul Mechanic. While his bandmates are deeply saddened over the loss of Clark they say others can learn lessons from his care-free spirit and zest for life.

For Clark Jackson, life was all about the music.

"It was very intricate. And he was so good at coloring with chords. It was the attitude. It was the energy he brought to the stage when he played. And he was so approachable with people," says bandmate Jessica Leann Nunn.

Jackson died in his sleep from smoke inhalation in a house fire in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. He had been back stage with one of his favorite bands just hours before, posting to Facebook "My life just keeps getting better."



"That's what he lived for," says friend and bandmate Tyler Reddick ."If he wasn't playing it, he was going to see it."

"Southern gentleman. His voice. I can hear it now," says Nunn.

Jackson grew up with most of his bandmates and was a talented athlete.



"He was a really good baseball player. Went up to play college baseball. He played at Lee. He played at Walter State," says Reddick.

After college he found his true passion joining Soul Mechanic.



"That guy made more strides in like five years playing than anybody I've ever seen," says bandmate William English.

His friends say through their grief they are admiring Clark for the way he lived his life.



"He never didn't have a smile," says English.

"Clark was always cutting up and kind of living in the moment. And I think everybody can do that a little bit more," says Reddick.



"He was really good about always making someone feel special," says Nunn, holding back tears.

They say they will do their best to carry on his love.



"We'll carry that light that he's given us. We will try our hardest to always find something to put on stage to represent that he's still playing with us," says Nunn.

Soul Mechanic will be playing a tribute show to Clark August 22nd at Rhythm and Brews. Doors open at 10:30 p.m.

Visitation for Clark is Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Chattanooga Funeral Home-North Chapel and on Wednesday from 9 a.m. - 11:30 a.m., followed by the service at 11:30.