UPDATE: Chattanooga Police tell Channel 3, that 61-year-old Timothy Williams has been located and is in good health.

PREVIOUS STORY: The Chattanooga Police Department is asking for assistance in locating 61-year-old Timothy Williams.

Police tell Channel 3, Williams was last heard from by family on August 8 when he was leaving a local hospital and hasn't been heard from since.

Williams is homeless, however does keep in touch with his family and hasn't called them since leaving the local hospital which has family very concerned due to his health issues.

Williams is a 61-year-old white male, bald with grey eyes. He is 5'6 in height and weighs 155 pounds

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this individuals whereabouts to call 423-698-2525.