DPD investigating report of rape at treatment center

The Dalton Police Department is investigating an allegation of rape that was made by a patient at an alcohol and drug treatment center.

27 -year-old Patrick Collins Nix of Cohutta was arrested on a charge of sexual assault by an employee of a health care facility.

The incident occurred shortly after 1 a.m. on Saturday, August 8 at the Highland Rivers Alcohol and Drug Treatment Center on Shugart Road.

Police tell Channel 3, a patient at the facility reported that Nix entered her room and initiated sexual intercourse with her.

The victim reported the incident to other staff at the facility at 10 a.m. and the staff called police.

After investigating the incident, Dalton investigators found evidence that sexual contact had occurred between Nix and the victim.

Georgia law prohibits sexual relations between employees of healthcare facilities and those over whom they have supervisory authority.

Nix was arrested on Saturday evening.

The incident is still being investigated and additional charges are possible.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Tommy Ensley at 706-278-9086, dial 9 and enter extension 157.