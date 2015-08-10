Davidson Co. woman charged with TennCare fraud

A Davidson County woman is charged with TennCare fraud involving doctor shopping, or using TennCare to go to multiple providers in a short time period to obtain controlled substances.

31-year-old Sharon Epperson of Hermitage was arrested Monday, August 10 with the assistance of Metro Nashville Police.

Epperson is charged with six counts of fraudulently using TennCare to obtain controlled substances by doctor shopping for the painkillers Oxycodone, Hydrocodone, and Tramadol, using TennCare as payment.

“We’re very grateful for the assistance we receive from local police as well as pharmacies and providers who all want to bring an end to the abuse of TennCare, especially in the area of prescription drugs,” Inspector General Manny Tyndall said. “We’ll keep pursuing people who commit these crimes as many times as it takes until they understand we’re not tolerating this type of abuse of the TennCare program.”

TennCare fraud is a Class E felony carrying a sentence of up to two years in prison per charge. District Attorney General Glenn Funk is prosecuting.

