Authorities declare State of Emergency in St. Louis County

By JON SCHUPPE and JUAN ANGUIANO, NBC News

(NBC News) - St. Louis authorities declared a state of emergency Monday as they prepared for a second night of protests marking a year since a police officer killed Ferguson teen Michael Brown.

The move was announced by St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger, who cited the violence that marred protests Sunday night in Ferguson.

"The recent acts of violence will not be tolerated in a community that has worked so tirelessly over the last year to rebuild and become stronger," Stenger said in a statement.

The decision came as police arrested protesters outside the federal courthouse in St. Louis following a peaceful march through the city's downtown.

"This is what democracy looks like," the protesters chanted.

The demonstrators arrived at the Thomas F. Eagleton Federal Courthouse a half-hour after setting out from Christ Church Cathedral, pounding drums and shouting, "If we don't get no justice, then they don't get no peace."

At the courthouse steps, clergy members encouraged the others to spread anointing oil — a symbolic effort to bring equal justice to people of all races. Several protesters, including Princeton professor and civil rights activist Cornel West, then hopped a temporary gate, linked arms and sat outside the building's entrance.

After about 20 minutes, a cadre of officers showed up and began taking them into custody.

