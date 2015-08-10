Enrollment Underway for EPB Netbridge Student Discount Porgram

EPB and its partners will launch the enrollment process for the NetBridge Student Discount Program, which enables access to discounted high-speed broadband for qualified households with children in Hamilton County’s Free and Reduced Meals Program.

The Hamilton County Department of Education (HCDE) will provide validation in a two-step process through September 20.

EPB is providing HCDE with permission forms, which local public schools will distribute along with the Free and Reduced Meals application for parents to fill out. After the validation process is complete, EPB Fiber Optics will offer qualified families 100Mbps Internet service for $26.99 per month with no installation fees, contracts or other conditions.

The NetBridge program was announced by Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke during his State of the City address in April. Partnering with Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger, EPB is also making the NetBridge discount available across the county. All qualified students within EPB’s service area will be able to benefit from the NetBridge discount at their primary residence.

“Education is critical for Hamilton County because we must prepare our students for the high tech companies and jobs we are recruiting and incubating,” said Mayor Coppinger.

“HCDE is proud to partner with EPB in making the NetBridge Student Discount available to as many eligible students as possible,” said Hamilton County Superintendent Rick Smith. “As we strive to prepare Hamilton County’s young people with the information and skills they need, Chattanooga’s fiber optic network represents a world-class resource to help our students succeed.”

About 20,000 students in Hamilton County meet the criteria to receive meal subsidies.

