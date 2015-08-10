Chickamauga celebrates 125th anniversary

The Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park is having a birthday, of sorts.

The park will have a series of programs at both Point Park and at the Chickamauga Battlefield Saturday, August 22, to commemorate the 125th anniversary of the park’s establishment.

According to the National Park Service, President Benjamin Harrison signed legislation creating Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park, the first battlefield preserved as a national park on August 19, 1890.

But even twenty-five years after the war ended, many Civil War veterans harbored bitter animosities towards their former enemies and controversies lingered about the cause and meaning of the war.

Despite their differences, these veterans saw a common good in creating a park and came together in a spirit of reconciliation to found the park 125 years ago.

Point Park events August 22:

Living historians portraying Civil War veterans will share the challenges and successes of reconciliation in the late 19th Century and how veterans led the movement to create the country’s first national military park.

Programs will be at 10:30am, 11:30am, 1:30pm, 2:30pm, and 3:30pm and will run about 30 minutes. Admission to Point Park is $5 per adult ages 16 and older; children 15 and younger enter free.

Chickamauga Battlefield events August 22:

Visitors can join park rangers at 2:00pm for a 2-hour car caravan tour of the battlefield. The program begins at Chickamauga Battlefield Visitor Center.

Between the founding of the park and 1920, hundreds of monuments cropped up all over the former battlefield. Visitors are encouraged to wear weather-appropriate clothing and bring along a bottle of water.

There are no admission fees for programs at Chickamauga Battlefield.